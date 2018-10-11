KISS likely won’t record a new album; Ace Frehley hires Gene Simmons’ backing band

KISS, photo by Trae Patton

Fans who were holding out hope that they’d get a new KISS album to go along with the band’s recently announced farewell tour will likely have to be content with the music the legendary band has already released. According to singer-guitarist Paul Stanley, KISS have no interest in recording a final album.

When speaking with radio host Miles Schuman at a recent Rock ‘n Roll Fantasy Camp gathering [ as transcribed by Classic Rock magazine], Stanley replied to the question of whether there’ll be new KISS music, “No. I don’t think so. It’s a different time now. I could write [The Beatles’] ‘Let It Be” and people would still say, ‘That’s great. Now play ‘Detroit Rock City’.



He continued, “If you put on a live video concert of any band – if you put on Paul McCartney or the Rolling Stones – and you turn off the volume, I will tell you every time they’re playing a new song, because the audience sits down.”

Stanley concluded, “At some point I go, ‘What’s the point?’ Unless it’s something that’s fulfilling for me to go back in the studio just to record new Kiss material, I think everything we’ve done so far speaks volumes and it’s enough of a legacy.”

Dates for KISS’ “End of the Road World Tour” are expected to be announced shortly. The full interview with Stanley can be seen below.

Meanwhile, in other KISS-related news, founding guitarist Ace Frehley, who is no longer in KISS, has decided to oust his current backing group for his solo act and replace them with Gene Simmons‘ solo band.

He told “The Cassius Morris Show” [as transcribed by Blabbermouth], “I’m changing the lineup in my band. I’m actually gonna start working with the band that backed up Gene. I worked with them in Australia, and they also did eight shows with me in Japan. And I realized that… I think they were better than my current lineup, so I’ve decided to make a change. They’re younger and more hungry.”