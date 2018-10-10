Knocked Loose try to keep their heads above water in “The Rain” video: Watch

Knocked Loose, photo courtesy of Pure Noise Records

Kentucky hardcore act Knocked Loose have been making big waves since releasing their debut album, 2016’s Laugh Tracks, via Pure Noise Records, and they’re putting a wrap on the album cycle with a video for the track “The Rain”, debuting right here at Heavy Consequence (watch below).

The video features Knocked Loose performing the song in a house as it gets flooded with water, eventually immersing the band members and their instruments.



Of the clip, singer Bryan Garris tells us, “We’re really excited about this one, I think we’re ending the Laugh Tracks cycle on a strong note thanks to [director] Max Moore. Definitely the most fun video to shoot.”

Knocked Loose are currently out on the road in support of Beartooth on a North American fall tour that runs through November 17th in Columbus, Ohio. A full list of dates can be seen below.

The album Laugh Tracks is available at the band’s MerchNow store, iTunes and Amazon, among other outlets.

Knocked Loose 2018 Fall Tour Dates with Beartooth and Sylar:

10/10 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

10/11 – Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle

10/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

10/14 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

10/16 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

10/17 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum Theatre

10/18 – Jacksonville, FL @ Nighthawk’s

10/19 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

10/20 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/21 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Brewster Street Ice House

10/23 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamo City Music Hall

10/26 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

10/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom

10/28 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

10/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

10/31 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

11/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/02 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s Bar & Grill

11/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

11/04 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

11/06 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

11/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/10 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

11/11 – Wichita, KS @ Rock Island Live

11/12 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

11/13 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium

11/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

11/15 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s

11/17 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

12/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks *

* with Every Time I Die (no Beartooth or Sylar)