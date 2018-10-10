Knocked Loose try to keep their heads above water in “The Rain” video: Watch

Kentucky hardcore act Knocked Loose have been making big waves since releasing their debut album, 2016’s Laugh Tracks, via Pure Noise Records, and they’re putting a wrap on the album cycle with a video for the track “The Rain”, debuting right here at Heavy Consequence (watch below).
The video features Knocked Loose performing the song in a house as it gets flooded with water, eventually immersing the band members and their instruments.
Of the clip, singer Bryan Garris tells us, “We’re really excited about this one, I think we’re ending the Laugh Tracks cycle on a strong note thanks to [director] Max Moore. Definitely the most fun video to shoot.”
Knocked Loose are currently out on the road in support of Beartooth on a North American fall tour that runs through November 17th in Columbus, Ohio. A full list of dates can be seen below.
The album Laugh Tracks is available at the band’s MerchNow store, iTunes and Amazon, among other outlets.
Knocked Loose 2018 Fall Tour Dates with Beartooth and Sylar:
10/10 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
10/11 – Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle
10/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
10/14 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
10/16 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
10/17 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum Theatre
10/18 – Jacksonville, FL @ Nighthawk’s
10/19 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
10/20 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/21 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Brewster Street Ice House
10/23 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamo City Music Hall
10/26 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
10/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom
10/28 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
10/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater
10/31 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
11/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
11/02 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s Bar & Grill
11/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
11/04 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
11/06 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
11/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/10 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater
11/11 – Wichita, KS @ Rock Island Live
11/12 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
11/13 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium
11/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
11/15 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s
11/17 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
12/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks *
* with Every Time I Die (no Beartooth or Sylar)