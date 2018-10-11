Korn singer Jonathan Davis’ wife Deven died from accidental overdose of multiple drugs

Deven and Jonathan Davis, via YouTube: Team JD

Nearly two months after the tragic death of Korn singer Jonathan Davis wife Deven, TMZ reports that she died from an accidental overdose of a lethal combination of drugs, including heroin and cocaine.

Deven passed away on August 17th, the same day Jonathan had filed a restraining order against her to prevent her from seeing their children. In the documents, Jonathan cited Deven’s drug use as a major reason for taking legal action.



Now, according to TMZ, an autopsy report reveals that Deven had heroin, cocaine, clonazepam (anxiety medication), topiramate (nerve pain medication) and fluoxetine (depression medication) in her system at the time of her death. The documents also list Deven’s death as accidental.

Days after Deven’s death, Jonathan posted a detailed statement on social media, revealing, “She had a very serious mental illness and her addiction was a side effect.”

Last month, the singer made an emotional return to the stage with Korn as the band played three shows to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their multiplatinum album Follow the Leader. During one gig, he told the audience that “4U” was his wife’s favorite song.