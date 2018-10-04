Kurt Vile shares new single “One Trick Ponies”: Stream

Kurt Vile, photo by Jo McCaughey

Kurt Vile is inching closer to the release of Bottle It In, the proper follow-up to his 2015 solo effort b’lieve i’m goin down…. Ahead of the record’s October 12th release via Matador, he’s back with one more teaser single in “One Trick Ponies”.

The new song is bright country tune that sways on Vile’s bouncy guitar, like the wind rustling a field of tall grass alongside a dirt road. Accentuating the lovely message of the song is the backing vocals from Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa and Farmer Dave Scher on the chorus: “Loved you all a long, long while/ Looked down into a deep, dark well/ Called all your names, they echoed down for miles and miles/ And all that other mystical, well, never-you-mind.”



Take a listen via the lyric video below.

“One Trick Ponies” follows previously singles “Loading Zones” and “Bassackwards”. Additional guests on Bottle It In include Kim Gordon, Cass McCombs, and Mary Lattimore. Vile will tour behind the album in the coming months, with his current schedule stretching into April 2019.