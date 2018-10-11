Menu
Kurt Vile offers a folksy cover of Tom Petty’s “Learning To Fly”: Watch

It arrives just two days out from Vile's new solo album, Bottle It In

by
on October 11, 2018, 12:02am
Kurt Vile and Tom Petty, photos by Ben Kaye and Philip Cosores

Kurt Vile’s teased a number of cuts from his upcoming Bottle It In, from “One Trick Ponies” to “Loading Zones” to “Bassackwards”. Now, just two days out from the album’s release, he’s sharing a non-album cut with a cover of Tom Petty‘s 1991 single “Learning To Fly”.

Vile performed his folksy take on the number on SiriusXM, where he also offered up a live rendition of “Bassackwards”. Accompanied by a drum loop, Vile’s cover is decidedly clear-eyed, with some extended noodling that allows him (and us) to luxuriate with Petty’s warm melodies that much longer.

Watch him perform it below.

