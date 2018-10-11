Kurt Vile offers a folksy cover of Tom Petty’s “Learning To Fly”: Watch

Kurt Vile and Tom Petty, photos by Ben Kaye and Philip Cosores

Kurt Vile’s teased a number of cuts from his upcoming Bottle It In, from “One Trick Ponies” to “Loading Zones” to “Bassackwards”. Now, just two days out from the album’s release, he’s sharing a non-album cut with a cover of Tom Petty‘s 1991 single “Learning To Fly”.

Vile performed his folksy take on the number on SiriusXM, where he also offered up a live rendition of “Bassackwards”. Accompanied by a drum loop, Vile’s cover is decidedly clear-eyed, with some extended noodling that allows him (and us) to luxuriate with Petty’s warm melodies that much longer.



Watch him perform it below.

Vile’s no stranger to covers. We’ve previously seen him take on the likes of Fleetwood Mac’s “You Make Loving Fun”, Neil Young’s “Albuquerque”, and Bruce Springsteen’s “Downbound Train”.Bottle It In arrives this Friday via Matador. Guests include Kim Gordon, Cass McCombs, and Mary Lattimore. Pre-order it here, and be sure to check out his upcoming tour schedule.