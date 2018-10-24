Bob Mould on Sunshine Rock and Some Great Life Hacks

Download | Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



On the latest Kyle Meredith With…, Bob Mould discusses growing up in the sixties and why he often chooses to begin the day with a book about Joni Mitchell or The Beatles rather than with the news. The songwriter and musician also touches on working with an 18-piece orchestra on Sunshine Rock, making “light records” versus “dark records,” and why he decided to include a cover on his new solo record for the first time in his career.

