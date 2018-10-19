Cat Power on Working with Lana Del Rey and Writing as a Ghost

Kyle Meredith With... Cat Power

Download | Subscribe and listen via iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



Chan Marshall, also known as Cat Power, talks with Kyle Meredith for Kyle Meredith With… about the minimal style of her new record, her lifelong songwriting practice of “three chords and the truth,” and the importance of freeing oneself from one’s past. The singer-songwriter also speaks to what it means to be a wanderer, and why she wrote “Black” from the perspective of a ghost.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

