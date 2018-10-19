Menu
Cat Power on Working with Lana Del Rey and Writing as a Ghost

Chan Marshall also touches on her songwriting process and the importance of voting

on October 19, 2018, 12:30pm
Chan Marshall, also known as Cat Power, talks with Kyle Meredith for Kyle Meredith With… about the minimal style of her new record, her lifelong songwriting practice of “three chords and the truth,” and the importance of freeing oneself from one’s past. The singer-songwriter also speaks to what it means to be a wanderer, and why she wrote “Black” from the perspective of a ghost.

