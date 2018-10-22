David Crosby Won’t Reunite CSNY Without Neil Young

Listen and download via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



This week’s first Kyle Meredith With… kicks off with a conversation between folk and rock legend David Crosby, who discusses his new record, Hear If You Listen, and the process of writing it, which included revisiting some old demos from the ’60s and ’70s. Crosby also touches on the 50th anniversary of two Byrds albums and how he will celebrate the upcoming 50th of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, insisting that he’d be happy to collaborate with Neil Young again. The singer-songwriter also delves into the anticipated documentary on his life directed by Cameron Crowe and his desire to start his own marijuana brand.

