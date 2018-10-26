Elvis Costello on Bringing Back Old Faces to New Songs

Kyle Meredith With... Elvis Costello

This Friday on Kyle Meredith With…, Kyle chats with modern pop legend Elvis Costello about his new album, Look Now, which was released earlier this month to critical acclaim. Costello elaborates on the older influences that tie this record to those of his past, namely the work that he and frequent collaborator Burt Bacharach did in revisiting songs originally intended as part of a stage show. The singer also dives into characters from past albums that carry through to his latest work.

