GWAR Celebrates Halloween By Bashing Trump and His “Bizarre, Alien, Surreal Disregard For Humanity”

The Halloween episode of Kyle Meredith With… features an interview with heavy metal band Gwar’s current frontman, Blothar, who dives into the mythology of the group’s newest album, The Blood of Gods, which takes on social and political issues that will further “the destruction of the human race.” We hear the artist’s opinion on President Trump and his “bizarre, alien, surreal disregard for humanity”, which Blothar claims makes him more like an ideal member of GWAR than any human being. He also touches on the group’s new graphic novel, GWAR: The Enormogantic Fail, and their upcoming tour.

