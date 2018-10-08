Hozier Describes the Strong Female Influences Behind Nina Cried Power

Listen and download via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



Kyle Meredith is joined by singer-songwriter Hozier to talk about his recent EP, Nina Cried Power, and its debt to a bevy of strong female influences. For those waiting for more Hozier, the artist also confirms his sophomore effort will come out next year and that he has been performing the lead single, “Movement”, at live shows in anticipation of the release.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK's Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians.

