Mumford and Sons Talk Death, Divorce, Drugs, and Depression

Listen and download via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | YouTube | RSS



On this installment of Kyle Meredith With…, Ben Lovett and Ted Dwane of Mumford & Sons discuss the dark themes of their new record, Delta. They also take listeners behind the scenes of their new arena stage show and explain what makes Delta such a wildly experimental record.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter