The Byrds’ Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman on Covering Bob Dylan and Losing Tom Petty

The two legends also celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sweetheart of the Rodeo

October 05, 2018
Kyle Meredith With Roger McGuinn

Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman of The Byrds discuss the 50th anniversary of their old band’s Sweetheart of the Rodeo record. They also talk about The Byrds shifting towards Americana music, covering Bob Dylan, and working with the late Tom Petty.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

