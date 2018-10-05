The Byrds’ Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman on Covering Bob Dylan and Losing Tom Petty

Listen and download via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | YouTube | RSS



Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman of The Byrds discuss the 50th anniversary of their old band’s Sweetheart of the Rodeo record. They also talk about The Byrds shifting towards Americana music, covering Bob Dylan, and working with the late Tom Petty.

