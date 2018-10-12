Third Eye Blind’s Stephan Jenkins on Being In “One of the Last Great Rock Bands”

Listen and download via iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



This Friday’s episode of Kyle Meredith With… features Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins, who discusses the difference in public perception of the band versus their own opinion of themselves — Jenkins believes Third Eye Blind is “one of the last great rock bands” in the modern age. The singer shares his thoughts on the band’s new covers EP, Thank You for Everything, and how it came to be. For those fans looking for even more Third Eye Blind, Jenkins also confirms the release of a new LP to look forward to in the spring.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter