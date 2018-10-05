Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper unveil A Star Is Born original soundtrack: Stream

A Star is Born Soundtrack

Today marks the release of A Star Is Born and, with it, the film’s original soundtrack. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream the OST in full below.

The 19 original songs feature stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, with contributions from Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt of Miike Snow. Peppered amongst the tracks are 15 dialogue tracks “featuring those moments that will take listeners on a journey that mirrors the experience of seeing the film,” according to a press release. A version of the album sans dialogue is also available.



In his B+ review, Consequence of Sound film editor Dominick Suzanne-Mayer credits much of the film’s success to its soundtrack, as “the majority of the film’s biggest emotional beats [unfold] in song.” He continues, “[S]everal of Cooper’s tunes take on the rollicking full-band cadence of Jason Isbell and other outlaw revivalists of the moment, and some of the gentler in-studio collaborations between Cooper and Gaga allow the film to show off its talented leads in a way that feels earned, rather than cheesy.”

Gaga, too, has praised Cooper’s musical ability. In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, she recalled sitting down with him at a piano for the first time and singing Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Midnight Special”. “I heard his voice and stopped dead in my tracks and said, ‘Oh my gosh, Bradley, you can sing.’ And he’s a great songwriter; he wrote on all his songs in the film.”

Previously, we heard “Shallow”, which is pretty much a shoe-in for that Best Original Song Oscar.

A Star Is Born Soundtrack Tracklist:

01. Intro

02. Black Eyes – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

03. Somewhere Over The Rainbow

04. Fabulous French

05. La Vie En Rose – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Louiguy and Edith Piaf. Produced by Lady Gaga and Brian Newman.

06. I’ll Wait For You

07. Maybe It’s Time – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written by Jason Isbell. Produced by Bradley Cooper and Benjamin Rice.

08. Parking Lot

09. Out of Time – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

10. Alibi – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

11. Trust Me

12. Shallow – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice.

13. First Stop, Arizona

14. Music To My Eyes – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson. Produced by Lukas Nelson.

15. Diggin’ My Grave – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Paul Kennerley. Produced by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson.

16. I Love You

17. Always Remember Us This Way – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Lori McKenna. Produced by Dave Cobb and Lady Gaga.

18. Unbelievable

19. How Do You Hear It?

20. Look What I Found – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul “DJWS” Balir, Lukas Nelson, and Aaron Raitiere. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

21. Memphis

22. Heal Me – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul “DJWS” Blair, Julia Michaels, and Justin Tranter. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

23. I Don’t Know What Love Is – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson.

24. Vows

25. Is That Alright? – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul “DJWS” Blair, Lukas Nelson, and Aaron Raitiere. Produced by Lady gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

26. SNL

27. Why Did You Do That? – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Diane Warren, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

28. Hair Body Face – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

29. Scene 98

30. Before I Cry – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

31. Too Far Gone – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

32. Twelve Notes

33. I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version) – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Aaron Ratiere. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice.

34. I’ll Never Love Again (Extended Version) – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Aaron Ratiere. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice.