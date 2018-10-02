Lady Gaga fans are trying to sabotage Venom by posting negative reviews

Sony/Warner Bros. Pictures

When it comes to online movie feuds, some Lady Gaga fans may have gone off the deep end and into the shallows.

This weekend, Gaga’s acting debut, the critically acclaimed A Star Is Born, is set to release alongside Sony’s standalone Venom film starring Tom Hardy. Sure, the latter is a big-budget superhero movie starring one of cinema’s biggest names, but that’s no reason for fans of Gaga to be worried about her already-well-received breakout performance. A Star is Born already has 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and there’s already considerable awards buzz about Gaga’s acting, Bradley Cooper’s directing and performance, and some big Best Original Song waves for “Shallow”.



All that awards attention isn’t enough, it seems – after the social media embargo broke for Venom after its Monday night premiere, some curious Twitter reactions to the film started surfacing. Not only were they negative, they seemed almost identical in their wording. Per Variety:

Okay, something is up. The negativity around the #Venom movie is looking very artificial. pic.twitter.com/f5LWF3z7Xd — Nobody In California (@NobodyInCali) October 2, 2018

BuzzFeed reports that, after reaching out to one of the accounts that was sharing these fake negative reviews, the user said, “It’s us Gaga fans creating fake IDs to trash the ‘Venom’ premiere. They both are getting released on the same day, so we want more audience for ‘A Star Is Born.’”

As of yet, there are no reviews for Venom yet, but suffice to say it’s a little baffling to figure out why a group of Gaga fans feel they have to resort to bot tactics to defend their poor, underdog soon-to-be Oscar winner against a mediocre superhero spinoff that will be forgotten in a months’ time. Sure, Venom is set to take a bigger piece of the box-office pie this weekend (an approximate debut of $65 million), but A Star Is Born (which will likely debut somewhere in the $20 million range) is sure to have longer legs with a much smaller budget. Plus, they serve different audiences – who do they think they’re poaching?