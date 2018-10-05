Janelle Monáe cast in Disney’s Lady and the Tramp live-action remake

Janelle Monae in Lady and the Tramp

Musically, Janelle Monáe has already made her mark in 2018 with the excellent Dirty Computer. She’s also been making steady headway in the film world this year, as she’s already been cast to appear in director Robert Zemeckis’ Welcome to Marwen, the forthcoming Harriet Tubman biopic, and now, Disney’s live-action adaptation of Lady and the Tramp.

Known for her work in Hidden Figures and Moonlight, Monáe is set to voice Peg, the fluffy shih tzu maltese from the pound. Peg famously sings the “He’s a Tramp” song in the film, so we just may actually get to hear Monáe flex some of her vocal prowess.



(Read: The 25 Albums of 2018… So Far)

The forthcoming adaption will be led by Tessa Thompson as Lady and Justin Theroux as Tramp. Ashley Jensen has been tapped to portray the Jackie character, with Benedict Wong in the role of Bull. Charlie Bean, who helmed The Lego Ninjago Movie, has been enlisted to direct, and the script was penned by Andrew Bujalski.

Lady and the Tramp is scheduled to debut on Disney’s forthcoming digital streaming service, which officially launches sometime next year. Today’s news follows yesterday’s announcement of a Lilo & Stitch live-action remake.

Next up for the theatrical live-action Disney remakes is Tim Burton’s Dumbo (March 29th, 2019), then Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin (May 24th), followed by Jon Favreau’s The Lion King (July 19th), with Niki Caro’s Mulan set for March 27th, 2020.

Revisit Peg’s “He’s a Tramp” song from the original Lady and the Tramp: