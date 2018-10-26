Lamb of God eyeing late 2019 release for new album

Lamb of God

Next year is shaping up to be a big one for metal, with Slipknot and Tool among the bands expected to release new albums in 2019, and now it looks like we can add Lamb of God to that list. Drummer Chris Adler tells Metal Injection that the band hopes to have a new album out before Christmas of next year.

“I got together with Josh [Wilbur, producer] a few weeks ago, and just documented some stuff they [Wilbur and guitarists Willie Adler and Mark Morton] had in the library of what they do,” revealed Adler. “Josh is coming out here at the end of November, for me and him to sift through it and find the ideal stuff, you know, that we both think is cool and we put the drums to it.”



Lamb of God will be touring off and on as continued support for Slayer on the thrash legends’ final tour, but Adler says there are windows of time where the band can work on the new disc. “There is a break in the schedule of the tour with Slayer, that allows us a break in the early part of the year to, kind of, get things in shape,” said Adler. “But then we’re back out there with them for their final shows across Europe in 2019.”

He concluded, “So, it’s certainly possible that we’re able to fine tune everything prior to that, but I think it’s probably more likely that it’s going to get recorded in the fall of ’19, and hopefully out for Christmas presents for all your kids.”

Last month, guitarist Mark Morton said that the band planned to hit the studio “very soon” to commence work on the new album. The disc will be the follow-up to Lamb of God’s 2015 disc, VII: Sturm und Drang, although they did release the covers album Legion: XX under earlier this year under their original band name, Burn the Priest.