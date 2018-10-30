Lana Del Rey debuts new song “How to Disappear” at Apple event: Watch

Lana Del Rey performing at Apple event in Brooklyn

After a very heated Twitter exchange with Azealia Banks, Lana Del Rey is back to focusing on her new album, the awesomely-titled Norman Fucking Rockwell. Following a pair of singles in “Venice Bitch” and “Mariners Apartment Complex”, she has debuted a third song called “How to Disappear” during — of all things — a surprise performance at today’s Apple event in Brooklyn.

Del Rey was accompanied by the album’s producer, Jack Antonoff, who provided assistance on piano. “I watched the guys getting high as they fight for the things that they hold dear,” Del Rey crooned on the somber offering. “To forget the things they fear/ and this is how they disappear.”



Watch fan-caught footage below.

As fans have pointed out, the new song’s title is conspicuously similar to Radiohead’s own “How to Disappear Completely”. If you’ll recall, the two acts were tangled up in legal drama earlier this year over similarities between Del Rey’s “Get Free” track and Radiohead’s “Creep” hit. The dispute was eventually resolved, though details of the settlement were never made public. Could this new track be an epic troll job on Del Rey’s part?

Norman Fucking Rockwell, the follow-up to last year’s Lust For Life, is expected to be released in 2019.

Today’s Apple event saw the unveiling of a new iPad Pro and MacBook Air, among other products.