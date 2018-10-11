Menu
Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers share new track “The Airplane Song”: Stream

From Bought to Rot, the debut album from the Against Me! side-project

by
on October 11, 2018, 11:01am
Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers The Airplane Song Katie Hovland
Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers, photo by Katie Hovland

Laura Jane Grace has teamed with her Against Me! bandmate drummer Atom Willard and bassist Marc Jacob Hudson for a new project dubbed, Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers. The trio are set to release their debut album, Bought to Rot, on November 9th through Bloodshot Records. Our first preview of the LP came via the folk-punk jam “Apocalypse Now (& Later)”. Now, the  band is back with another teaser single called “The Airplane Song”.

This isn’t the type of track you want accompanying you as you head off to overseas adventures, however. Instead, “The Airplane Song” is a twisted romance, one where Grace finds herself “torn between two lovers.” A cut between The Thermals punk propulsion and loquacious, poppy indie rock, the song takes its name from the empty seat that should be occupied by a complicated lover. “Final boarding and the cabin doors close/ Cruising altitude and then the drinks are served,” Grace sings. “You’re not there drinking white wines complementary/ You’re not popping Valiums, you’re not watching the free movies.”

Take a listen below.

Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers have a small run of Midwestern tour dates supporting the 14-track Bought to Rot scheduled for next month.

