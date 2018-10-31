Here’s LeBron James watching Halloween II as Michael Myers

LeBron James as Michael Myers

Tonight, the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Dallas Mavericks for a special spooky matchup (hardly), which means that horror hound LeBron James had to celebrate Halloween on Tuesday night.

As he’s wont to do, James shared a few stories on his Instagram that show him watching 1981’s Halloween II, while also wearing a signature Halloween II mask. As he jokes, “Michael watching Michael!”



If you recall, James is currently in talks to bring Michael’s rival, Friday the 13th‘s Jason Voorhies, back from the dead, and while some may argue this a conflict of interest, we think it’s further evidence he’s the right guy for the job.

