Here’s LeBron James watching Halloween II as Michael Myers

Future Friday the 13th producer goes from Crystal Lake to Haddonfield

by
on October 31, 2018, 9:33am
LeBron James as Michael Myers
Tonight, the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Dallas Mavericks for a special spooky matchup (hardly), which means that horror hound LeBron James had to celebrate Halloween on Tuesday night.

As he’s wont to do, James shared a few stories on his Instagram that show him watching 1981’s Halloween II, while also wearing a signature Halloween II mask. As he jokes, “Michael watching Michael!”

If you recall, James is currently in talks to bring Michael’s rival, Friday the 13th‘s Jason Voorhies, back from the dead, and while some may argue this a conflict of interest, we think it’s further evidence he’s the right guy for the job.

Watch below and subscribe to our Michael Myers podcast, Halloweenies.

