Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese to reunite for Killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Appian Way

Although he’s still readying The Irishman for its 2019 release on Netflix, Martin Scorsese has already set into motion his follow-up: an adaptation of David Grann’s true-crime thriller, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. Even better, it’ll reunite the Oscar-winning director with his Oscar-winning muse Leonardo DiCaprio.

Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the story revolves around the gristly murders of Osage Nation, a group of people who became the richest folks in the world overnight when oil was found under their land. As the bodies began piling up, the FBI got involved, uncovering one of the most chilling conspiracies in American history. Yeah, should be fun.



“When I read David Grann’s book, I immediately started seeing it — the people, the settings, the action — and I knew that I had to make it into a movie,” Scorsese says. “I’m so excited to be working with Eric Roth and reuniting with Leo DiCaprio to bring this truly unsettling American story to the screen.”

The two stars have been circling the project for two years, around the time Imperative Entertainment snatched up the rights. Although DiCaprio’s still working on Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Scorsese’s longtime production designer Dante Ferretti tells Variety that the filmmaker hopes to start shooting sometime next Spring.

The film marks DiCaprio and Scorsese’s sixth feature film together.