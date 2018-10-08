Police investigating Liam Gallagher after surveillance footage shows him grabbing girlfriend by throat

Surveillance footage of alleged Liam Gallagher assault

London police are investigating Liam Gallagher in connection with an alleged assault that took place in London over the summer.

Allegations of the assault first surfaced in August, when UK tabloid The Sun published a report claiming Gallagher grabbed his girlfriend, Debbie Gwyther, by the throat during an argument at Chiltern Firehouse in London. The Sun claimed Gallagher was escorted out of the restaurant and proceeded to lash out by yelling, “She is a witch. It was her fault. She is a witch. She is a fucking witch’”



Both Gallagher and Gwyther have disputed The Sun’s report. “I have never put my hands on any woman in a vicious manner, Gallagher said in a tweet. In an Instagram post, Gwyther called the story a “pack of lies” and said she would be taking legal action against The Sun.

However, according to the BBC, police are now investigating the incident after reviewing surveillance footage. “Officers are aware of footage of an incident consistent with assault believed to have taken place in August 2018″ a spokeswoman for London’s Metropolitan Police told the BBC. She added: “The footage has been assessed and inquiries will be made into the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident… No specific allegations have been received at this time.”