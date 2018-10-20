Liam Gallagher goes on a drunk tweet storm about Radiohead

Liam Gallagher and Thom Yorke of Radiohead, photos by Nathan Dainty

Liam Gallagher openly admits to being a drunk tweeter, and early Saturday morning, the Oasis singer went on a particularly incoherent tweet storm about Radiohead.

As best we can surmise, Gallagher was at a house party where Radiohead was a topic of discussion: “So I’m in this crazy house everyfucker is hanging on about the band radio play help,” he tweeted.



He proceeded to rattle off names of Radiohead songs in a mocking manner: “Some tunecall creepy fuvker”, “Planet tickle”, and “The rapping in the middle of the bends taking the piss.”

“How the fuck did these tedes get big,” Gallagher remarked at one point, before conceding that “Karma Police” is a good song.

You can read Gallagher’s tweets below. Of course, this is not the first time he’s taken a swipe at Radiohead. In response to the 2011 release of Radiohead’s The King of Limbs, Gallagher remarked: “I heard that fucking Radiohead record and I just go, ‘What?!’” he said. “I like to think that what we do, we do fucking well. Them writing a song about a fucking tree? Give me a fucking break! A thousand year old tree? Go fuck yourself!”

So I'm in this crazy house everyfucker is banging on about the band radio play help — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

Some tunecall creepy fuvker — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

Planet tickle — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

I'm out — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

Ffs — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

The rapping in the middle of the bends taking the piss — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

How the fuck did these teds get big — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

Karma police that's it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

Karma police ffs — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

Cmon ya cunts Karna police — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

What album is this fuvking karma police on — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018