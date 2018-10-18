Lil Peep posthumous album, Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2, due out in November

Lil Peep's Come Over When You're Sober Pt. 2

Almost one year to the day of his tragic passing, emo rapper Lil Peep will be memorialized with a new posthumous collection called Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2. As its title suggests, the album serves as the sequel to Lil Peep’s lone studio album, 2017’s Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1.

The 11-track LP, which was “produced and guided” by Lil Peep’s friends and collaborators Smokeasac and George Astasio of IIVI, is due out on November 9th via Autnmy/Access Records in association with Columbia Records.



Check out the first single, “Cry Alone”, along with a music video directed by Max Beck and produced by Mezzy:

Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2 Tracklist:

01. Broken Smile (My All)

02. Runaway

03. Sex with My Ex

04. Cry Alone

05. Leanin’

06. 16 Lines

07. Life is Beautiful

08. Hate Me

09. IDGAF

10. White Girl

11. Fingers

Lil Peep passed away in November 2017 due to an accidental drug overdose. He was recently featured on “Falling Down”, a posthumous collaboration with another recently passed rapper, XXXTentacion.