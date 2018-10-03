Lil Wayne preforms “Dedicate” on Fallon: Watch

Lil Wayne on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, photo via Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Tha Carter V arrived last week after four long years of tribulations and waiting. As if the album needed any more hype, Lil Wayne stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday.

In a pre-perform chat with Jimmy Fallon, Tunechi revealed that he never writes down any of his songs. “I just go in there and whatever I was feeling that day is how it goes,” he said. When Fallon asked how he then remembers his lyrics for performances, Wayne openly admitted he still didn’t know the words for the song he was to perform that night. “Your guys are so, so kind and so generous. They typed up my lyrics for me, so I’m back there studying them right now.” Fallon even showed a picture of him reading the lyric sheet during rehearsal.



You wouldn’t have known it if he were so open about it, though, because Little Weezy slayed his performance. Backed by The Roots, he delivered the Carter V track “Dedicate”. Check out clips from the interview and a replay of the performance below, and read our review of Tha Carter V here.