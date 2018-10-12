Lil Xan concert canceled after man threatens him with AK-47

This man allegedly threatened Lil Xan

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos may be the least of Lil Xan’s concerns. The SoundCloud rapper was forced to cancel a scheduled concert in St. Louis on Wednesday night due to a shooting threat at the venue.

According to TMZ, a man posted a series of disturbing photos and videos threatening Lil Xan. In one video, he is seen firing two AK-47s into a lake. He captioned the video by writing, “Lil Xan said he wants a fade with me. I’M COMING TO YO OWN SHOW TO SMACK TF OUT OF YOU TOMORROW OCT 10 AT @thepageantstl.”



In a subsequent photo posted the day of the show, the man is seen holding three guns. “hi Lil Xan see ya later at your show,” reads an accompanying caption.

The venue ultimately decided to cancel the concert, citing security concerns.

TMZ reports that the man is a St. Louis-based producer who has beefed with Lil Xan in the past. In a statement, a representative for Lil Xan stressed that “this was an old situation that has been taken care of internally. There is no reason to fear safety at any of Lil Xan’s shows moving forward.”

St. Louis Police told TMZ that they are not investigating the threats because no one filed a report.