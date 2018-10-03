Lilo & Stitch is Disney’s next live-action remake

Lilo & Stitch

Disney has announced Lilo & Stitch as the next entry in its successful line of lice-action remakes of classic cartoons. The Hollywood Reporter has it that newcomer Mike Van Waes will write the script, while Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich (who are already working on Disney’s Aladdin remake) will produce via Rideback.

Released in 2002, Lilo & Stitch followed the growing bond between a lonely Hawaiian girl named Lilo and a four-armed alien named Stitch, who was engineered as an agent of destruction but whom Lilo treats as a pet dog. Though not a major box office smash ($146 million domestically), the film was a highlight in the less satisfying later days of Disney animation. It also produced a number of direct-to-video sequels and a TV series.



It’s not yet known if the live-action/CGI hybrid Lilo & Stitch would find its way into theaters or if it would be kept for Disney’s streaming service launching next year. Disney already has a Lady & The Tramp remake starring Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux in the works for streaming subscribers.

Next up for the theatrical live-action Disney remakes is Tim Burton’s Dumbo (March 29th, 2019), then Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin (May 24th), followed by Jon Favreau’s The Lion King (July 19th), with Niki Caro’s Mulan set for March 27th, 2020.