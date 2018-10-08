Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Limp Bizkit’s DJ Lethal calls ICP’s Shaggy 2 Dope a “bitch ass clout chaser”

The ICP member attempted to dropkick Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst during a festival set over the weekend

by
on October 08, 2018, 4:58pm
0 comments
Limp Bizkit DJ Lethal Insane Clown Posse Shaggy 2 Dope
Insane Clown Posse's Shaggy 2 Dope and Limp Bizkit's DJ Lethal

In what is surely the most groan-worthy feud of the 21st century, Insane Clown Posse and Limp Bizkit are currently grilling up some hot medium rare beef. It all started at Camden, New Jersey’s Rock Allegiance Festival over the weekend when ICP member Shaggy 2 Dope rushed the stage during LB’s set and tried to drop kick frontman Fred Durst. It’s not entirely clear if Shaggy’s wrestling training simply failed him or if security had impeccable timing, but either way, the kick failed to land and the hip-hop clown was dragged off stage.

Now, in response to the incident, Limp Bizkit’s DJ Lethal has taken to Instagram to call out Shaggy 2 Dope. In screenshots captured by The PRP (via Metal Sucks), Lethal admitted he “was a fan til today” and included the hashtag #exicpfan before going on something of a tirade against Shaggy. “Bro step up!! Man to man. No suckerstage rushing ‘I’m gonna get on TMZ,'” Lethal wrote.

In a subsequent series of comments, he called Shaggy a “bitchmade G,” a “wack bro” who “just got wack,” and a “bitch ass clout chaser.” Throughout the entire thing, Lethal also repeatedly taunted Shaggy, writing things like, “Where you at? The hospital?????”

Read the whole profanity laced tirade below.

Dj LEthal Insane Clown Posse Shaggy 2 Dop Instagram response call outDj LEthal Insane Clown Posse Shaggy 2 Dop Instagram response call out

Making all this wackness even wacker is a video posted by one Michael Troyer, who performs under the wackest of wack monikers, SpAzZ DaNkYy BuDdZ. The clip shows Shaggy calling his shot before his big swing and a miss, as you can see below:

Previous Story
Legendary Horror Magazine Fangoria Returns From the Dead for More Eyes, Brains, and Readers
Next Story
Get extra spooky with Stranger Things’ Halloween Sounds from the Upside Down album: Stream
No comments