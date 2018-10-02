Menu
Lindsey Buckingham performs a pair of songs on Jimmy Kimmel Live: Watch

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist rattles off renditions of "Trouble" and "Soul Drifter"

by
on October 02, 2018, 10:02am
Lindsey Buckingham on Kimmel
Lindsey Buckingham’s desire to focus on his solo career let his untimely exit from Fleetwood Mac earlier this year. Now, as his former bandmates embark on a tour celebrating their 50th anniversary, Buckingham is gearing up for a solo jaunt of his own. In anticipation, the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist visited Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night to play a pair of songs from his back catalog: “Trouble”, a single from his 1981 album Law and Order, “Soul Drifter” from 1992’s Out of the Cradle. Replay both performances below.

The tour, which kicks off next week, coincides with the release of Buckingham’s new archival collection, Solo Anthology – The Best of Lindsey Buckingham, which is due out on November 23rd.

