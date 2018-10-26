Lucasfilm officially moves on from Boba Fett standalone movie

Boba Fett in Return of the Jedi, Lucasfilm

It seemed like a nice idea on paper: James Mangold, coming off of last year’s Oscar-nominated Logan, bringing an original story to the ever-mysterious Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett. However, that idea has officially been given the kibosh.

According to Deadline, Disney and Lucasfilm have moved on from the project, opting to instead focus on their forthcoming series The Mandalorian, which is currently in production with director Jon Favreau overseeing the project.



News of the decision first surfaced last night from a tweet by Critics Choice Association journalist Erick Weber, who spoke to Lucasfilm head honcho Kathleen Kennedy at a Black Panther awards reception:

Kathleen Kennedy just confirmed to me Boba Fett movie is 100% dead, 100% focusing on THE MANDALORIAN #StarWars — 𝗘𝗪𝗲𝗯 (@ErickWeber) October 26, 2018

The move isn’t surprising. Given the ridiculous backlash against Solo: A Star Wars Story — arguably the best of the Disney Star Wars movies — it makes sense that the Mouse House might want to temper their releases for the franchise. Oh well.

As for Mangold, he’s currently busy on post-production for 20th Century Fox’s Ford v. Ferrari starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, due out June 28th — a film that once seemed tied to Michael Mann. Oh well: part deux.

Meanwhile, Star Wars Episode IX is currently in production with J.J. Abrams back in the Falcon for a December 20, 2019 release. More likely than not, we’ll see The Mandalorian bow first on Disney’s own streaming service, also set to debut in 2019.

