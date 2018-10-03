Menu
M3F Music Festival reveals 2019 lineup

Featuring Odesza, Empire of the Sun, Umphrey's McGee, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Margo Price, and more

on October 03, 2018, 12:00pm
M3F Festival 2019

M3F Music Festival will return Hance Park in Phoenix, Arizona over the weekend of March 1st-3rd, 2019.

The lineup boasts Odesza, Empire of the Sun, Umphrey’s McGee, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Margo Price, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Toro Y Moi, Kevin Morby, Jungle, Lettuce, Chicano Batman, The Knocks, Allah Las, and more. Check out the full lineup below.

Tickets, including three-day GA and VIP passes, are now available through the festival’s website.

M3F is a 100% non-profit music festival now in its 16th year, with all proceeds from festival going to local non-profit charities. To date, MF3 has donated over $1,000,000 to Arizona-based charities. This year, M3F is funding the Phoenix Children’s Hospital (PCH) Music Therapy Program.

M3F Music Festival 2019

