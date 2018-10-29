Mac Miller tribute concert to be streamed live online

Mac Miller, photo by David Brendan Hall

On Wednesday, October 31st, Mac Miller will be memorialized with an all-star tribute concert taking place at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. “Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life” will feature performances from many of Miller’s contemporaries, including Chance the Rapper, SZA, Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples, Travis Scott, Miguel, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, Action Bronson, and ScHoolBoy Q, plus John Mayer.

For those fans who can’t be in attendance, the concert will be lived streamed on a number of platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, TIDAL, LiveXLive, and WAV.



Net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated directly to the Mac Miller Circles Fund (MMCF), a newly launched foundation that will provide programming, resources, and opportunities to youth from underserved communities. Many of the streaming platforms will also offer the ability for viewers to donate directly to MMCF.