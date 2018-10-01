Machine Head clarify that they are not splitting up following confusion over “farewell tour”

Machine Head, photo by Travis Shinn

On Friday (September 28th), we reported that longtime members Phil Demmel and Dave McClain will be parting ways with Machine Head following the band’s fall North American tour. The news came via an emotional Facebook Live video from frontman Robb Flynn.

While Flynn never stated that the band was breaking up, the Facebook post did list Machine Head’s upcoming shows as their “farewell tour dates”, leading to some confusion over the status of the veteran metal band.



While the future of the band remains uncertain, on Sunday, Machine Head clarified that the tour is a farewell of the current longtime lineup, not of the band itself. The new statement on the band’s Facebook page reads as follows:

After 23 years with Dave McClain pounding the skins at the drum throne, and 15 years with Phil Demmel shredding the guitar on stage right, both members have decided to move on from Machine Head and open a new chapter in their lives.

The upcoming Freaks & Zeroes Tour of North America (that starts this Thursday in Sacramento, CA) is still happening, and will be a celebration of the music that the line-up have created throughout the years. The split is amicable, and the guys are looking forward to playing these very special shows for the Head Cases of North America and ending this era on a positive and classy note.

Head to our YouTube page to watch Robb’s emotional announcement.

To clarify: this is the Farewell Tour of this line-up of Machine Head, not the Farewell Tour of Machine Head, as has been reported in the media.

Machine Head wish to thank Phil and Dave for their significant contributions to the band, both musically and lyrically, as well for the spirit, genuine passion they infused into the music, and legendary live performances brought along the way.

Machine Head ask that you, the Head Cases, the Freaks & Zeroes, the Lion Hearts of America, come down and have a drink (or 5), a joint (or 3), rage at the shows, let your freak-flag-fly, and celebrate this unique moment in time with us.

Thank you friends,

– Machine Head

Machine Head’s North American tour kicks off this Thursday, October 4th, in Sacramento, California. See the full list of dates below, and grab tickets here.

Machine Head Fall 2018 Tour Dates:

10/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

10/06 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

10/08 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

10/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

10/10 – Saskatoon, SK @ Louis

10/12 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick

10/13 – Minot, ND @ The Original

10/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/17 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

10/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

10/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman

10/20 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

10/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora

10/23 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection

10/24 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/26 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

10/27 – Columbus, OH @ Newport

10/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/30 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster

10/31 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount

11/02 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland

11/03 – Richmond, VA @ National

11/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

11/07 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

11/09 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

11/10 – Nashville, KY @ Exit In

11/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground

11/13 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

11/14 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz

11/16 – New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues

11/17 – Austin, TX @ Emos

11/18 – Lubbock, TX @ Jake’s

11/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Club X

11/21 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

11/23 – Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues

11/24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst