Machine Head clarify that they are not splitting up following confusion over “farewell tour”

On Friday (September 28th), we reported that longtime members Phil Demmel and Dave McClain will be parting ways with Machine Head following the band’s fall North American tour. The news came via an emotional Facebook Live video from frontman Robb Flynn.
While Flynn never stated that the band was breaking up, the Facebook post did list Machine Head’s upcoming shows as their “farewell tour dates”, leading to some confusion over the status of the veteran metal band.
While the future of the band remains uncertain, on Sunday, Machine Head clarified that the tour is a farewell of the current longtime lineup, not of the band itself. The new statement on the band’s Facebook page reads as follows:
After 23 years with Dave McClain pounding the skins at the drum throne, and 15 years with Phil Demmel shredding the guitar on stage right, both members have decided to move on from Machine Head and open a new chapter in their lives.
The upcoming Freaks & Zeroes Tour of North America (that starts this Thursday in Sacramento, CA) is still happening, and will be a celebration of the music that the line-up have created throughout the years. The split is amicable, and the guys are looking forward to playing these very special shows for the Head Cases of North America and ending this era on a positive and classy note.
Head to our YouTube page to watch Robb’s emotional announcement.
To clarify: this is the Farewell Tour of this line-up of Machine Head, not the Farewell Tour of Machine Head, as has been reported in the media.
Machine Head wish to thank Phil and Dave for their significant contributions to the band, both musically and lyrically, as well for the spirit, genuine passion they infused into the music, and legendary live performances brought along the way.
Machine Head ask that you, the Head Cases, the Freaks & Zeroes, the Lion Hearts of America, come down and have a drink (or 5), a joint (or 3), rage at the shows, let your freak-flag-fly, and celebrate this unique moment in time with us.
Thank you friends,
– Machine Head
Machine Head’s North American tour kicks off this Thursday, October 4th, in Sacramento, California. See the full list of dates below, and grab tickets here.
Machine Head Fall 2018 Tour Dates:
10/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
10/06 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
10/08 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre
10/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
10/10 – Saskatoon, SK @ Louis
10/12 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick
10/13 – Minot, ND @ The Original
10/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/17 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
10/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
10/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman
10/20 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
10/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora
10/23 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection
10/24 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
10/26 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre
10/27 – Columbus, OH @ Newport
10/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
10/30 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster
10/31 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount
11/02 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland
11/03 – Richmond, VA @ National
11/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
11/07 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
11/09 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
11/10 – Nashville, KY @ Exit In
11/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground
11/13 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
11/14 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz
11/16 – New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues
11/17 – Austin, TX @ Emos
11/18 – Lubbock, TX @ Jake’s
11/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Club X
11/21 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues
11/23 – Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues
11/24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst