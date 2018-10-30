Maggie Rogers announces 2019 headlining tour dates

Maggie Rogers, photo by Philip Cosores

Maggie Rogers has pieced together an expansive touring schedule in promotion of her upcoming major label debut, Heard It in a Past Life. The Maryland-born singer-songwriter has a number of concerts on her itinerary prior to year’s end, including a leg of shows opening for Mumford and Sons. However, her schedule really gets busy come the early part of 2019, as she’s mapped out headlining tours in both North America and Europe. See her as-yet-announced tour docket below, and grab tickets here.

Heard In a Past Life is out January 18th, 2019. This weekend, Rogers will make her Saturday Night Live debut alongside host Jonah Hill.



Maggie Rogers 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

10/30 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

11/01 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

11/02 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

11/03 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

11/05 – Boston, MA @ Royale

11/06 – Boston, MA @ Royale

11/16 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena *

11/18 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena *

11/20 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro *

11/21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena *

11/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena *

11/25 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena *

11/27 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena *

11/28 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena *

11/29 – London, UK @ O2 Arena *

12/01 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena *

12/02 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena *

12/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

12/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

12/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

12/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

12/14 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena *

12/17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

12/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

01/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

02/15 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy

02/17 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

02/18 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

02/19 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

02/22 – Paris, FR @ La Gaitie Lyrique

02/24 – Brussels, BE @ AB Main Hall

02/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

02/27 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theatre

02/28 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus

03/02 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

03/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

03/06 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

03/07 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

03/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns

03/20 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

03/21 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

03/22 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

03/23 – Portland, ME @ The State Theatre

03/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/29 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

03/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

03/31 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

04/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

04/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

04/04 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

04/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

04/07 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

04/09 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04/15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/16 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

04/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/19 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

* = w/ Mumford and Sons

Watch the video for Rogers’ latest single, “Light On”: