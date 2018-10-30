Maggie Rogers announces 2019 headlining tour dates

Maggie Rogers has pieced together an expansive touring schedule in promotion of her upcoming major label debut, Heard It in a Past Life. The Maryland-born singer-songwriter has a number of concerts on her itinerary prior to year’s end, including a leg of shows opening for Mumford and Sons. However, her schedule really gets busy come the early part of 2019, as she’s mapped out headlining tours in both North America and Europe. See her as-yet-announced tour docket below, and grab tickets here.
Heard In a Past Life is out January 18th, 2019. This weekend, Rogers will make her Saturday Night Live debut alongside host Jonah Hill.
Maggie Rogers 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
10/30 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
11/01 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
11/02 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
11/03 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
11/05 – Boston, MA @ Royale
11/06 – Boston, MA @ Royale
11/16 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena *
11/18 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena *
11/20 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro *
11/21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena *
11/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena *
11/25 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena *
11/27 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena *
11/28 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena *
11/29 – London, UK @ O2 Arena *
12/01 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena *
12/02 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena *
12/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
12/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
12/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
12/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
12/14 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena *
12/17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
12/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
01/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
02/15 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy
02/17 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
02/18 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
02/19 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
02/22 – Paris, FR @ La Gaitie Lyrique
02/24 – Brussels, BE @ AB Main Hall
02/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
02/27 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theatre
02/28 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus
03/02 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
03/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
03/06 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
03/07 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
03/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns
03/20 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
03/21 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
03/22 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
03/23 – Portland, ME @ The State Theatre
03/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/29 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
03/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
03/31 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
04/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
04/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
04/04 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
04/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
04/07 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
04/09 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
04/15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/16 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
04/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/19 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
* = w/ Mumford and Sons
Watch the video for Rogers’ latest single, “Light On”: