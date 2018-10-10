Maggie Rogers announces debut album, Heard It in a Past Life, shares “Light On”: Stream

Maggie Rogers, photo by Olivia Bee

With her prominence over the last two years, it’s easy to forget Maggie Rogers has yet to release a full-length on a major label. Well, that’ll change on January 19th, 2019 when the folk pop singer-songwriter finally drops her first album on Capitol Records, Heard It in a Past Life.

Fans are already plenty familiar with a handful of the songs on the 12-track release, including “Give A Little”, “On + Off”, “Fallingwater”, and her career maker “Alaska”. Also included is the new single “Light On”, a vulnerable yet muscular track that dances on sea-sawing synths. Speaking of the song in a press release, Rogers says,



“This song is a letter to my fans about the last two years of my life. There was so much change that happened so fast, I wasn’t always sure how to make all this stuff feel like me. I was really overwhelmed for a while, and scared too – my life became so public so fast and there were times I wasn’t sure that this was all for me. But I never had doubts about the music. And every night I got on stage and was reminded why I love doing this. This is the most vulnerable I’ve felt in a song and its me saying thank you for all the light my fans brought me when I couldn’t find it for myself. I love music more than anything else in the whole world and I always have. This song is me actively choosing this life – in my way and in my time. I couldn’t be more excited that ‘Light On’ is out in the world today.”

Take a listen below.

Pre-orders for Heard It in a Past Life are going on now. Find the “Light On” artwork and album tracklist below.

“Light On” Artwork:

Heard It in a Past Life Tracklist:

01. Give A Little

02. Overnight

03. The Knife

04. Alaska

05. Light On

06. Past Life

07. Say It

08. On + Off

09. Fallingwater

10. Retrograde

11. Burning

12. Back In My Body

Rogers previously announced a North American headlining tour that kicks off October 15th in San Francisco and stretches into early November with a pair of Boston shows. She’ll also open for Mumford and Son during a select run of December shows. Find her updated itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Maggie Rogers 2018 Tour Dates:

10/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

10/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

10/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/23 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

10/24 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/26 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

10/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

10/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/30 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

11/01 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

11/02 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

11/03 – Portland, OR @ State Theatre

11/05 – Boston, MA @ Royale

11/06 – Boston, MA @ Royale

12/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

12/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

12/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

12/14 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena *

12/17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

* = w/ Mumford and Sons