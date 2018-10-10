Maggie Rogers announces debut album, Heard It in a Past Life, shares “Light On”: Stream

With her prominence over the last two years, it’s easy to forget Maggie Rogers has yet to release a full-length on a major label. Well, that’ll change on January 19th, 2019 when the folk pop singer-songwriter finally drops her first album on Capitol Records, Heard It in a Past Life.
Fans are already plenty familiar with a handful of the songs on the 12-track release, including “Give A Little”, “On + Off”, “Fallingwater”, and her career maker “Alaska”. Also included is the new single “Light On”, a vulnerable yet muscular track that dances on sea-sawing synths. Speaking of the song in a press release, Rogers says,
“This song is a letter to my fans about the last two years of my life. There was so much change that happened so fast, I wasn’t always sure how to make all this stuff feel like me. I was really overwhelmed for a while, and scared too – my life became so public so fast and there were times I wasn’t sure that this was all for me. But I never had doubts about the music. And every night I got on stage and was reminded why I love doing this. This is the most vulnerable I’ve felt in a song and its me saying thank you for all the light my fans brought me when I couldn’t find it for myself. I love music more than anything else in the whole world and I always have. This song is me actively choosing this life – in my way and in my time. I couldn’t be more excited that ‘Light On’ is out in the world today.”
Take a listen below.
Pre-orders for Heard It in a Past Life are going on now. Find the “Light On” artwork and album tracklist below.
“Light On” Artwork:
Heard It in a Past Life Tracklist:
01. Give A Little
02. Overnight
03. The Knife
04. Alaska
05. Light On
06. Past Life
07. Say It
08. On + Off
09. Fallingwater
10. Retrograde
11. Burning
12. Back In My Body
Rogers previously announced a North American headlining tour that kicks off October 15th in San Francisco and stretches into early November with a pair of Boston shows. She’ll also open for Mumford and Son during a select run of December shows. Find her updated itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Maggie Rogers 2018 Tour Dates:
10/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
10/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
10/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
10/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
10/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/23 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
10/24 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/26 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
10/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
10/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/30 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
11/01 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
11/02 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
11/03 – Portland, OR @ State Theatre
11/05 – Boston, MA @ Royale
11/06 – Boston, MA @ Royale
12/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
12/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
12/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
12/14 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena *
12/17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
* = w/ Mumford and Sons