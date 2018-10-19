Marilyn Manson is selling a dildo with his face on it

Marilyn Manson dildo

Here’s a new Halloween tradition: In celebration of the Festival of Samhain, Marilyn Manson has gone ahead and done what every industrial metal provocateur does in their late career … he’s slapped his face at the end of a dildo.

On Thursday night, Manson announced via Instagram that he’s selling an officially licensed, black silicone dildo, which stands 8″ tall, has a solid 1.5″ girth, and even contains a handy sucker base. Hell, it’s even hypoallergenic.



So, if you’ve got $125 to spare, be one of the beautiful people to get intimate with Manson and grab one tonight, today, or whenever your heart desires. It’s truly a dream to all the fans who want every day to be Halloween.

“Dick or treat,” indeed.