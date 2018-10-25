Marilyn Manson, Nine Inch Nails … and Britney Spears on list of songs used for interrogation at detention centers

Marilyn Manson, photo by Melinda Oswandel

Marilyn Manson has a new playlist to rock out to, and it contains his own hit “The Beautiful People”, along with songs by Nine Inch Nails, Deicide, Drowning Pool … and Britney Spears, among other acts. Oh, and it’s comprised of music that’s been used by U.S interrogators at detention centers around the world.

Harper’s magazine just published an excerpt from the recently released tome The Penguin Book of Hell, which offered a list of songs that have been used by U.S. officials to interrogate inmates at detention centers at Guantánamo Bay, Abu Ghraib, Bagram, and Mosul.



Joining Manson’s “The Beautiful People” on the list of songs “played repeatedly at maximum volume” are Nine Inch Nails’ “Somewhat Damaged”, Deicide’s “Fuck Your God”, Drowning Pool’s “Bodies” and Queen’s “We Are the Champions”, along with Britney Spears’ “… Baby One More Time” and Christina Aguilera’s “Dirrty”. And for maximum aural torture, there’s Barney and Friends’ “I Love You Song” and The Meow Mix Theme.

Manson himself caught wind of the list, posting the clipping on Twitter as “My new playlist”.

My new playlist pic.twitter.com/RWNq9qVxPV — Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) October 24, 2018

Most of this is not new info, as a number of these songs have been revealed over the years as tracks repeatedly played by U.S. military officials in attempts to get information out of detainees. But seriously, who doesn’t want to listen to “We Are the Champions” all day? That’s not torture, that’s motivation!