Guitar virtuoso Marty Friedman announces 2019 US tour

Marty Friedman, photo by Maria Debiassi

While his fans digest his recently released live album, master guitarist Marty Friedman has added another little morsel to their plates with the announcement of a U.S. tour in early 2019.

The “One Bad M.F. Live In The U.S.A. Tour” will kick off on January 23rd at San Diego’s Brick By Brick and will wrap up a month later on the other side of the country with a show at Baltimore’s Ottobar on February 24th. The announcement proclaims that this run of dates will aim to “bring his new life album to life across the country” and will feature a backing band of fellow virtuosic players including bassist Kiyoshi, guitarist Jordan Ziff and the drummer known simply as Chargeeee.



“My band outshines me every night,” Friedman said in a statement accompanying this announcement. “You will fall in love with Kiyoshi`s stage persona and her playing. I have never seen or heard a bassist like her. Jordan follows in a well-documented tradition of mine, of only playing with super guitarists. Chargeeee will have you laughing as he seems to be straight off The Muppets, while effortlessly bashing through some quite complex drumming. This tour will bring upon an avalanche of emotion and aggression, tears of joy, and an unhealthy dose of positive vibes from Tokyo!”

VIP Packages for this U.S. tour will go on sale on Friday October 26th through his website, with fans getting the chance for a meet-and-greet with Friedman, a guitar pick pack, a VIP lanyard, and a chance to purchase CDs from his Marty’s Vault series. You can also grab tickets here.

Friedman’s live album ONE BAD M.F. Live!!! was released on October 19th via Prosthetic Records, and can be ordered here. The record captures a performance by the onetime Megadeth guitarist and his band from earlier this year at the last stop of his “Wall of Sound” tour at Centro Cultural in Mexico City. The track “Mutation Medley” debuted right here at Heavy Consequence last month.

Marty Friedman’s “One Bad M.F. Live In The U.S.A. Tour” Dates:

01/23 — San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

01/24 — Anaheim, CA @ The Parish at the House of Blues

01/26 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

01/27 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

01/30 — San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

01/31 — Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

02/01 — Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

02/02 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

02/04 — Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

02/06 — Sauget, IL @ Pop’s Nightclub

02/07 — Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

02/08 — Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s

02/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ Studio B at the Skyway Theatre

02/10 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

02/12 — Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall

02/13 — Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s Rock Club

02/14 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

02/15 — Chesterfield, MI @ Diesel Concert Lounge

02/16 — Cleveland Heights, OH @ The Grog Shop

02/17 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

02/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge

02/20 — Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

02/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

02/23 — Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads NJ

02/24 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar