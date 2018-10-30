Massive Attack announce Mezzanine anniversary tour

Massive Attack in 1998

Massive Attack’s Mezzanine celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2018. Already, the trip-hop legends have announced a reissue of the classic album, both in a traditional package and as DNA encoded in a spray can. Now, they’ve revealed plans for an anniversary tour to take place in North America and Europe in 2019.

Described by Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja as band’s “own personalised nostalgia nightmare head trip,” the forthcoming jaunt will consist of a one-off audiovisual production that has been “reconstructed from the original samples and influences.” A number of Massive Attack collaborators will join the band on the road, including “Teardrop” singer Liz Fraser of Cocteau Twins.



Dates for the European leg were announced today and can be seen listed out below. The North American leg will be detailed on November 2nd, but the band has already revealed they’ll be visiting Washington, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Saint Paul, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego as part of their travels.

Massive Attack 2019 Tour Dates:

01/28 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

01/29 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

01/31 – Brussels, BE @ Palais 12

02/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

02/04 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

02/05 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

02/06 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

02/08 – Rome, IT @ Palalottomatica

02/09 – Padua, IT @ Kioene Arena

02/11 – Paris, FR @ Zenith

02/13 – Nantes, FR @ Zenith de Nantes Metropole

02/14 – Bordeaux, UK @ Bordeaux Metropole Arena

02/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno

02/19 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

02/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

03/01 – Bristol, UK @ Steel Yard