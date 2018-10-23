Maynard James Keenan lifts phone ban at A Perfect Circle show for last song

A Perfect Circle, photo by Paul Harries

A Perfect Circle have instituted a no-phone policy on their tour to prevent fans from filming and photographing the show, but at the band’s Saturday (October 20th) gig in West Valley, Utah, frontman Maynard James Keenan was in a giving mood. He told fans they can whip their phones out to record the last song, “Delicious”, as “a present from grandpa.”

The Utah show kicked off the latest leg of APC’s tour, and the performance of “Delicious” marked the first time the band played the Eat the Elephant track live.



In a 2017 interview with the Montreal Gazette, guitarist Billy Howerdel explained, “We have a no-phone policy at our show. First of all, it’s just rude. Putting up a phone in front of someone’s face so they get to watch the show through it? Getting a memento of the show — sure, I’ve done it myself. But then you ask, ‘What am I gonna do with this?’”

At one particular A Perfect Circle show in Reading, Pennsylvania, last year, more than 60 people were ejected for filming and taking pictures with their phones.

The special moment at the Utah concert over the weekend was obviously captured by a number of fans, as evidenced in the Instagram posts below. A Perfect Circle’s current North American tour runs through a November 20th gig in Phoenix. A full list of dates is listed here, while tickets are available here.

Meanwhile, another one of Keenan’s famous bands, Tool, announced dates for a European tour earlier today. No word yet on the phone policy, but since a bunch of the shows are festival gigs, we’re guessing it’s going to be a lot more difficult to enforce the ban at those performances.