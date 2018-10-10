Music Mean Tweets: The Strokes, Elvis Costello, Miley Cyrus read Twitter insults

The Strokes read Mean Tweets

Mean Tweets is one of the best recurring segments on Jimmy Kimmel Live! made all the better when it focuses in on a specific group of people. Over the summer, Kimmel got a bunch of rappers together to dig into the Twitter hate, and last night he did it again with musicians from across all genres.

Someone out there actually had the audacity to call The Strokes the “Worst. Piece. Of. Shit. Band. Ever. Made. Period.” Another classless tweeted chided Elvis Costello as being “a really great artist. If you’re a hipster asshole.” Even The Chainsmokers had to laugh, though, when they read, “One of my employees was talking about how the chainsmokers are actually pretty good and don’t deserve all the hate. So I fired him.”



Korn were hurt when they were told, “Fuck those guys more than nickelback,” but then Nickelback themselves got in on the fun. In response to someone saying they’d “rather stab myself in the taint than hear another Nickelback song,” Chad Kroeger retorted, “That’s funny; that’s how we make Nickelback songs.”

Watch the whole thing, which also featured Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, Pink, ScHoolboy Q, Halsey, Dua Lipa, and more, below.