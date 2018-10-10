Inaugural Megacruise to feature Megadeth, Anthrax, Testament and more

Megacruise.com

Megadeth will be headlining their first-ever Megacruise in 2019, and they’ll be setting sail with fellow thrash metal legends Anthrax and Testament, among others.

The cruise will depart Los Angeles on October 13th, 2019, and make stops at San Diego, California, and Ensenada, Mexico, before returning to L.A. on October 18th.



Also on board the Norwegian Jewel ship will be Armored Saint, DevilDriver, Doro, Rob Zombie guitarist John 5, Beastö Blancö, Metal Church and the metal mariachi group Metalachi, as revealed on the Megacruise Facebook page.

In addition to performances from the above acts, the cruise will also feature Q&A’s with the artists, music clinics, theme nights, and all the typical luxuries of a cruise, including meals, swimming pools, jacuzzis, casinos and more.

Prices range from $800 to $4899, depending on number of people and type of cabin, with the full list of rates available here. For more information, visit Megacruise.com.

In addition to the Megacruise, frontman Dave Mustaine revealed to radio host Full Metal Jackie that they will also embark on the inaugural “Kegadeth” tour in 2019, which will be a traveling metal and craft beer festival headlined by Megadeth.

“If I went chronologically down the list of everything that’s going on right now,” began Mustaine. “We’re working on wrapping up the music [for a new Megadeth album]… And we are working on the Megacruise. We’re working on Kegadeth, which is a metal music and craft beer festival that we created based around the [Megadeth-branded] À Tout Le Monde beer. Then next year we hope to have a record out.”

Megadeth’s new album will be the follow-up to the Grammy-winning 2016 disc Dystopia.