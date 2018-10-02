Michael Jackson really, really wanted to play James Bond

Michael Jackson, 007

For years, fans have been lobbying hard for a black James Bond. How many times have we heard the Idris Elba rumors pop up again and again and again? Well, one name that’s never thrown in that mix is the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson, who once expressed interest in playing the infamous 00 agent … according to a secret agent.

That agent is Michael Ovitz, whose new memoir, Who Is Michael Ovitz?, details a meeting he had with business partner Ron Meyer and Jackson sometime in the ’80s. According to Ovitz, Jackson yearned to be “the star of an action movie,” something he expressed to Ovitz and Meyer before, um, dropping his hat in guacamole.



Here’s a snippet from the book (via Metro UK):

Then the blob fell off, and Ron totally lost it. I cracked up, too, and Michael stalked out. I found him and explained for 15 minutes that we hadn’t been laughing at him… Finally, Michael’s face cleared. “OK, Ovitz. OK,” he said. “But I want to play James Bond.” I am proud to report I didn’t laugh, this time.

Even so, it was Ovitz who talked him down from the role, arguing that he was “thinly built,” “too sensitive,” and wouldn’t “be credible as a brutal block of stone.” Look, he’s not wrong, but the idea is worth daydreaming about. At the very least, Jackson would have knocked out a killer Bond theme had he been given the opportunity.

Perhaps he was too Dangerous?