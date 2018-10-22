Mick Jenkins shares new songs “Barcelona” and “Padded Locks” featuring Ghostface Killah: Stream

On October 26th, Mick Jenkins is set to drop his second album, Pieces of a Man, through Cinematic Music Group. In the lead-up to release day, the Chicago rapper has unveiled the LP’s full tracklist and a pair of new songs.
The forthcoming effort spans a total of 17 songs, including Kaytranada collaboration “Understood”, which was one of our favorite songs of the week. Jenkins’ other special guests include rap legend Ghostface Killah, Canadian jazz-funk outfit BadBadNotGood, Corinne Bailey Rae, and Julien Bell.
Jenkins has broken off two new songs today, “Barcelona” and his joint cut with Ghostface, “Padded Locks”. Both are steeped in sumptuous, shifting grooves, with the latter especially benefitting from a jazzy BadBadNotGood sample. “Fuck the dramatics, we get through them locks when they padded,” Jenkins raps, keeping his cool.
Take a listen to both cuts below.
Pieces of a Man follows Jenkins’ acclaimed 2017 album, The Healing Component, as well as his or more… EP series.
Pieces of a Man Tracklist:
01. Heron Flow (feat. Julien Bell)
02. Stress Fracture (feat. Mikahl Anthony)
03. Gwendolynn’s Apprehension
04. Soft Porn
05. Grace & Mercy
06. Barcelona
07. Percy Interlude
08. Reginald (feat. Ben Hixon)
09. Padded Locks (feat. Ghostface Killah)
10. Ghost
11. Heron Flow 2
12. Plain Clothes
13. Pull Up
14. Consensual Seduction (feat. Corinne Bailey Rae)
15. U Turn
16. Understood
17. Smoking Song (feat. BADBADNOTGOOD)