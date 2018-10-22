Mick Jenkins shares new songs “Barcelona” and “Padded Locks” featuring Ghostface Killah: Stream

Mick Jenkins, photo by Sam Schmieg

On October 26th, Mick Jenkins is set to drop his second album, Pieces of a Man, through Cinematic Music Group. In the lead-up to release day, the Chicago rapper has unveiled the LP’s full tracklist and a pair of new songs.

The forthcoming effort spans a total of 17 songs, including Kaytranada collaboration “Understood”, which was one of our favorite songs of the week. Jenkins’ other special guests include rap legend Ghostface Killah, Canadian jazz-funk outfit BadBadNotGood, Corinne Bailey Rae, and Julien Bell.



Jenkins has broken off two new songs today, “Barcelona” and his joint cut with Ghostface, “Padded Locks”. Both are steeped in sumptuous, shifting grooves, with the latter especially benefitting from a jazzy BadBadNotGood sample. “Fuck the dramatics, we get through them locks when they padded,” Jenkins raps, keeping his cool.

Take a listen to both cuts below.

Pieces of a Man follows Jenkins’ acclaimed 2017 album, The Healing Component, as well as his or more… EP series.

Pieces of a Man Tracklist:

01. Heron Flow (feat. Julien Bell)

02. Stress Fracture (feat. Mikahl Anthony)

03. Gwendolynn’s Apprehension

04. Soft Porn

05. Grace & Mercy

06. Barcelona

07. Percy Interlude

08. Reginald (feat. Ben Hixon)

09. Padded Locks (feat. Ghostface Killah)

10. Ghost

11. Heron Flow 2

12. Plain Clothes

13. Pull Up

14. Consensual Seduction (feat. Corinne Bailey Rae)

15. U Turn

16. Understood

17. Smoking Song (feat. BADBADNOTGOOD)