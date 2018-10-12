Mick Jenkins details new album Pieces of a Man, shares Kaytranada collaboration “Understood”: Stream

Mick Jenkins, photo by Sam Schmieg

For the last few months, Mick Jenkins has been steadily hinting at a new album called Pieces of a Man. Now, the Chicago native has finally let the cat out of the bag: the forthcoming record is due out October 26th through Cinematic Music Group and features the shattered artwork seen below.

Pieces of a Man follows Jenkins’ very good 2017 album, The Healing Component, as well as his or more… EP series. He’s dropped a few singles in the lead-up to today’s announcement, including “What Am I to Do” and “Elephant in the Room”. The MC also shared “Bruce Banner”, which saw him famously bragged, “Honestly, can’t nobody come for me ‘cept Kendrick… and I hope you offended.”



To coincide with the news, Jenkins has let loose the LP’s official lead single, “Understood”. Here, he gets introspective about life and his rise to fame over a chill, meandering production by Kaytranada, the Polaris Prize-winner who also helmed “What Am I to Do” and has recently remixed Sade and Kelela. “Deep conversations about language, which one you speak?” Jenkins asks in the opening verse. “Lotta niggas claim bilingual, lie through they teeth.”

Check it out below via its family-oriented music video, directed by Nick Walker.

Pieces of a Man Artwork: