Mike Krol announces new album, Power Chords, shares “Little Drama”: Stream

Los Angeles-based garage rocker Mike Krol has announced plans to release a new album. Dubbed Power Chords, it’s due for arrival January 25th through Merge Records.
Spanning 11 tracks, the effort follows his well-received 2015 album, Turkey, but finds Krol in a much, much different stage of his career. After suffering something of an existential crisis post-Turkey, he was brought back to life through his rediscovery of music. Indeed, the title Power Chords isn’t just a nod to notes and technicalities, but also references the sheer significance of music itself.
A press release describes the LP as an “evolution in sound, structure and themes,” and Krol’s boldest and longest record to date.” It’s “hard-fought and hard-won, bloodied and bruised. And more importantly: defiant and triumphant.”
To help with this triumphant renewal process, Krol headed to Nashville, Los Angeles, and Krol’s native Wisconsin for recording sessions. Production, meanwhile, took place at Nashville’s Quad Studios under the eye of Mike McCarthy (Spoon). Krol also enlisted the contributions of a few special guest musicians, including Allison Crutchfield (vocals, piano); Enon and Brainiac member John Schmersal (guitar); and Sleep in the Aviary’s Elliott Kozel (Farfisa, guitar).
As a preview, Krol has shared lead single “Little Drama”, which was “born out of a simple challenge: to make the simplest, most primitive ‘rock riff’ progression ever.” Krol, an avid Misfits and Ramones fan, elaborated on the song’s origins:
“‘Little Drama’ summarizes my daily struggles. It has brash, over-the-top aggressive verses with a chorus that reveals all of the confrontation and toughness that was just described in the verses was internal and an imaginary scenario that’ll most likely never be carried out. I suppose it’s the Midwestern in me to be polite, kind and apologetic always on the outside – while on the inside, keeping a list of names of everyone who’s done you wrong and bottling up all your anger until one day it explodes.”
Hear it for yourself below.
Power Chords Artwork:
Power Chords Tracklist:
01. Power Chords
02. What’s the Rhythm
03. An Ambulance
04. Little Drama
05. Left for Dead
06. Blue and Pink
07. I Wonder
08. Wasted Memory
09. Nothing to Yell About
10. Arrow in My Heart
11. The End
In support, Krol has lined up a 2019 North American headlining tour that kicks off in February.
Mike Krol 2019 Tour Dates:
02/15 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
02/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater
02/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
02/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
02/23 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Back Bar
02/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
02/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room
02/28 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
03/01 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
03/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
03/04 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott
03/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
03/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Boot & Saddle
03/07 – Washington, DC @ DC9
03/08 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
03/10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
03/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
03/19 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
03/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
03/22 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project
03/23 – Visalia, CA @ Cellar Door