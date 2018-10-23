Mike Krol announces new album, Power Chords, shares “Little Drama”: Stream

Mike Krol, photo by Brian Guido

Los Angeles-based garage rocker Mike Krol has announced plans to release a new album. Dubbed Power Chords, it’s due for arrival January 25th through Merge Records.

Spanning 11 tracks, the effort follows his well-received 2015 album, Turkey, but finds Krol in a much, much different stage of his career. After suffering something of an existential crisis post-Turkey, he was brought back to life through his rediscovery of music. Indeed, the title Power Chords isn’t just a nod to notes and technicalities, but also references the sheer significance of music itself.



A press release describes the LP as an “evolution in sound, structure and themes,” and Krol’s boldest and longest record to date.” It’s “hard-fought and hard-won, bloodied and bruised. And more importantly: defiant and triumphant.”

To help with this triumphant renewal process, Krol headed to Nashville, Los Angeles, and Krol’s native Wisconsin for recording sessions. Production, meanwhile, took place at Nashville’s Quad Studios under the eye of Mike McCarthy (Spoon). Krol also enlisted the contributions of a few special guest musicians, including Allison Crutchfield (vocals, piano); Enon and Brainiac member John Schmersal (guitar); and Sleep in the Aviary’s Elliott Kozel (Farfisa, guitar).

As a preview, Krol has shared lead single “Little Drama”, which was “born out of a simple challenge: to make the simplest, most primitive ‘rock riff’ progression ever.” Krol, an avid Misfits and Ramones fan, elaborated on the song’s origins:

“‘Little Drama’ summarizes my daily struggles. It has brash, over-the-top aggressive verses with a chorus that reveals all of the confrontation and toughness that was just described in the verses was internal and an imaginary scenario that’ll most likely never be carried out. I suppose it’s the Midwestern in me to be polite, kind and apologetic always on the outside – while on the inside, keeping a list of names of everyone who’s done you wrong and bottling up all your anger until one day it explodes.”

Hear it for yourself below.

Power Chords Artwork:

Power Chords Tracklist:

01. Power Chords

02. What’s the Rhythm

03. An Ambulance

04. Little Drama

05. Left for Dead

06. Blue and Pink

07. I Wonder

08. Wasted Memory

09. Nothing to Yell About

10. Arrow in My Heart

11. The End

In support, Krol has lined up a 2019 North American headlining tour that kicks off in February.

Mike Krol 2019 Tour Dates:

02/15 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

02/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

02/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

02/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

02/23 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Back Bar

02/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

02/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room

02/28 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

03/01 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

03/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

03/04 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott

03/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

03/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Boot & Saddle

03/07 – Washington, DC @ DC9

03/08 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

03/10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

03/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

03/19 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

03/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

03/22 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project

03/23 – Visalia, CA @ Cellar Door