Morrissey announces new tour dates that he’ll inevitably cancel

Morrissey

Morrissey has announced new tour dates that he’ll inevitably cancel.

Later this month, Moz will play a string of shows in California around an appearance at the Tropicalia Fest in Long Beach. Of particular note is a November 1st date at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, where he’ll share the stage with Joan Jett.



He’ll then head south for shows in Mexico and South America.

Check out the full schedule below. If you so dare to purchase tickets, you can get them here.

Along with the new tour dates, Morrissey has announced a deluxe reissue of his latest album, Low in High School, featuring three unreleased tracks, plus live B-sides and a cover of The Pretenders’ “Back On the Chain Gang”. The double vinyl set is out December 7th.

Morrissey 2018 Tour Dates:

10/31 – Ventura, CA @ The Majestic

11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater ^

11/03 – Long Beach, CA @ Tropicalia Fest

11/10 – San Diego, CA @ Copley Symphony Hall

11/22 – Mexico City, MX @ National Auditorium

11/23 – Mexico City, MX @ National Auditorium

11/27 – Lima, PE @ Anfiteatro del Parque de la Exposición

11/30 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Fundicao Progresso

12/02 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Espaço das Américas

12/05 – Asuncion, PY @ Centro de Convenciones de la Conmebol

12/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ DirecTV Arena

12/14 – Mostazal, CL @ Gran Arena Monticello

12/15 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

^ = w/ Joan Jett