Lil Pump and Lil Uzi Vert celebrate their wealth on new song “Multi Millionaire”: Stream

Lil Pump may need to serve time in prison soon, but that hasn’t stopped him from living large and celebrating his riches. The “Gucci Gang” rapper has linked up with Lil Uzi Vert on a new track called “Multi Millionaire”.

Produced by Hanzo, Danny Wolf & Dilip, it features the two MCs boasting about lovers located all over the globe, pricey loads of drugs, and even more expensive rides. My personal favorite line from Lil Pump sees him taking a last-minute jet to satisfy a food craving: “And I got hungry for some Wingstop so I took a flight.” If that’s not baller, I don’t know what is.

“Multi Millionaire” is believed to be off Lil Pump’s upcoming second album, Harverd Dropout. He previously joined forces with Kanye West on “I Love It”.

Lil Pump might have to serve time behind bars after violating his probation over the summer. He was arrested in Miami in August for driving without a license. Police also said the license plate on Lil Pump’s Rolls-Royce belonged to a Mini Cooper. As a result of his legal issues, the rapper was forced to cancel his “Harverd Dropout Tour”.