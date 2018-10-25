Mumford and Sons share new song “If I Say”: Stream

Mumford and Sons, photo by Ben Kaye

Mumford and Sons have shared another new track from their forthcoming fourth studio album Delta. On the heels of the first single, “Guiding Light”, the band premiered “If I Say” on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Radio show Thursday.

“If I Say” is one of the English folk rockers’ slow-builders, drums and guitars patiently layering themselves on thicker and thicker as the song climbs towards a crescendo. Only this time, the track is embellished with cinematic string arrangements from British composer Sally Herbert.



As one of the Sons, Ben Lovett, told Lowe, the song actually came to him in a dream. “I was actually asleep in an apartment in New York and I dreamt the song,” he said. “And then I went into my bathroom and recorded it on my voicemail at 3:00 AM. And I sent it to everyone the next morning and they were like, ‘Yeah, okay. That’s a song.'”

Take a listen to “If I Say” via the lyric video below.

Delta is out November 16th via Gentlemen of the Road/Glassnote Records. Mumford and Sons will head out on a 60-date world tour supporting the release beginning the same day. For a behind the scenes look at what the concerts will be like, revisit Lovett and Ted Dwane’s appearance on Kyle Meredith with… below.

